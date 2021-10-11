Top official of Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in combating COVID-19 pandemic

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Milorad Dodik, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of a high-level meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the high level of relations.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Bosnia and Herzegovina has always supported Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the past conflict based on international law.

Milorad Dodik thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the acceleration of the process of opening embassies will give impetus to the further development of relations.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

