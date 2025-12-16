Topuria blames extortion for UFC 324 absence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed why he will not compete at UFC 324 next month, citing personal reasons and an alleged extortion attempt.

Topuria, 28, said on Instagram that he temporarily stepped away from defending his title to protect his integrity, family, and reputation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“In recent months, I have faced threats to spread false domestic abuse allegations unless financial demands were met. These claims are entirely false. All evidence has been documented and submitted to the authorities,” Topuria explained.

The Georgian fighter, who holds a perfect 17-0 record, had already denied that injury forced him out of the fight. UFC 324 will now be headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett on January 24 in Paradise, Nevada.

Topuria won the lightweight title from Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024 and defended it with knockouts, including his most recent victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, making him the first undefeated two-division champion in UFC history.

News.Az