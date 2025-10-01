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Topuria
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UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has hinted that he may return in the second quarter to unify the UFC lightweight title, potentially facing either Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett.17 Jan 2026-13:05
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Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed why he will not compete at UFC 324 next month, citing personal reasons and an alleged extortion attempt.16 Dec 2025-13:33
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It has been confirmed that Ilia Topuria will face Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324, set for January 10 in Los Angeles.20 Oct 2025-16:30
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Alexander Volkanovski put on a classic display to regain the featherweight title, defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision in the UFC 314 main event Saturday night at the Kaseya Center.13 Apr 2025-10:02
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