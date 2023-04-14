Torture against Azerbaijani soldier once again reveals true face of Armenia: State Committee

Torture against Azerbaijani soldier once again reveals true face of Armenia: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The torture against an Azerbaijani soldier, who got lost due to adverse weather conditions and captured by the Armenian military, once again revealed the true face of Armenia, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

The committee chairman stressed that such mistreatment by Armenia contradicts all international conventions and documents.

“Today, Armenia repeats atrocities it had committed in Khojaly against our soldiers. By circulating the video about the torture against an unarmed Azerbaijani soldier with their hands tied, Armenia tries to compensate for its defeat in the Second Karabakh War,” Gurbanli said.

He stressed that the perpetrators of this crime will pay for their actions.

“What happened is a crime against humanity. The Azerbaijani society strongly condemns this,” the committee chairman added.

News.Az