Torture of Azerbaijani serviceman ‘unacceptable: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The torture of an Azerbaijani serviceman by Armenian armed forces is unacceptable, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, gone missing days ago in the direction of Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan and were detained by Armenia. They were severely beaten & tortured. Such mistreatment is against international humanitarian law and is totally unacceptable and should be internationally condemned,” Hajizada said.

News.Az