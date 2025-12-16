Yandex metrika counter

TotalEnergies to power Google data centers in Malaysia

  • Economics
  • Share
TotalEnergies to power Google data centers in Malaysia
Photo: Bloomberg

France’s TotalEnergies announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 21-year power supply agreement with Alphabet’s Google, committing to provide 1 terawatt-hour of renewable energy to support Google’s data centers in Malaysia.

The energy will be generated by the upcoming Citra Energies solar plant in Malaysia, which is scheduled to begin construction in early 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The power supply contract is expected to take effect in the first quarter of next year.

In a separate deal signed in November, TotalEnergies also agreed to supply renewable energy to Google’s U.S. data centers in Ohio.

Data centers, particularly those operated by major tech companies, are demanding increasing amounts of electricity as firms race to advance AI development, often exceeding the capacity of local power utilities.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      