+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a season-long loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain for forward Randal Kolo Muani, with personal terms already settled. The 26-year-old France international is set to undergo a medical in London.

The loan does not include an option or obligation to buy. Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, scoring 10 goals in 22 appearances, and had also played for Eintracht Frankfurt before joining PSG in 2023 for €90 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank views the signing as crucial due to Dominic Solanke’s ankle injury, which has limited Spurs’ attacking options, leaving Richarlison and potentially Mathys Tel as alternatives upfront.

News.Az