Toyota becomes top auto seller in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's Toyota retained its title as the top car seller of 2021, according to a press release on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles globally in 2021. The figure includes sales by its subsidiaries such as Daihatsu and Hino.

The firm displaced its German rival Volkswagen's position for the second consecutive year. However, Toyota could not reach the pre-pandemic level of sales yet.

Volkswagen's sales stood at around 8.9 million last year.

News.Az