Toyota raises offer for Toyota Industries by 15%

Toyota Motor group company Denso announced it will raise its tender offer for Toyota Industries to 18,800 yen ($118.11) per share, up 15% from the previous 16,300 yen offer. The move is part of Denso’s plan to take the forklift maker private.

The revised tender offer will run from January 15 to February 12, the company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The increase comes months after the initial deal was announced in June 2025, reflecting Denso’s commitment to acquiring full ownership of the group firm.

