One injured as tractor hits landmine in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly (UPDATED)

A tractor exploded on an anti-tank landmine in the liberated Sighnag village of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed, News.Az reports.

Afgan Alakbarli, born in 1987, was injured as a result of the tractor hit by an anti-tank mine while doing farm work.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, during the years of occupation and at the moment of withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands in late 2020 and even after the second Karabakh war, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being a significant threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed due to mine explosions in liberated Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az