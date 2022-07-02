Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increases sharply

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-May of this year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan made up USD 161,4 mln which is 3,4 times more in comparison to the same period of the previous year. Thus in the first 5 months of the last year, this figure was USD 48,1 mln., News.az reports citing “QazTrade”.

The increase was ensured both growth of export and import.

The growth of export to Azerbaijan is justified by increase of supply of wheat, oil and oil products, electric railway locomotives, rails, etc.





