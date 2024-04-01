Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $670 million last year, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Continuous efforts would be made for further enhancing of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev at a briefing for media representatives on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania held in Baku.

The minister noted that the new documents signed between the two countries would create an opportunity for further progress in this area. "So far, Romania invested $30 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan invested $90 million in Romania. Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $670 million, of which $605 million accounted for the exports from Azerbaijan to Romania. The two countries enjoy ample and favourable opportunities for cooperation in the domains of energy, transport, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and culture,” Sahil Babayev added.

News.Az