Yandex metrika counter

Traffic accident kills 1, injures 11 in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

  • Society
  • Share
Traffic accident kills 1, injures 11 in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

A fatal traffic accident happened in the territory of the Jalilabad region, APA south bureau reports.

A truck and a minibus collided in the Goytapa village.  

According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, 1 died, 11 were injured.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Jalilabad and Masalli.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      