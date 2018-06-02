Traffic accident kills 1, injures 11 in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad
A fatal traffic accident happened in the territory of the Jalilabad region, APA south bureau reports.
A truck and a minibus collided in the Goytapa village.
According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, 1 died, 11 were injured.
The victims were taken to hospitals in Jalilabad and Masalli.
