Traffic to be restricted in Baku on day of closing of Islamic Solidarity Games

Traffic to be restricted in Baku on day of closing of Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Transport Agency and Baku Main Police Department announced that the traffic will be restricted on the day of closing of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The roads from the junction in front of Excelsior Hotel in Heydar Aliyev avenue to Sabunchu settlement and from Azneft square in Neftchilar avenue to Yusif Safarov street will be closed for movement afternoon.

The spectators can go the Olympic Stadium by metro and express buses specified by the Baku Transportation Agency.

Trains will move an average of 2 minute intervals in Koroglu, the nearest metro station to the Baku Olympic Stadium, and by 2:00 a.m.

News.Az

News.Az