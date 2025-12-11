Tragic Türkiye fire: 3 children dead, 1 critically injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out early Thursday morning in a two-story building in Fevzi Çakmak Mahallesi, Umman Street, leaving three children dead and one child critically injured.

The blaze started around 2:15 a.m. in the ground-floor apartment for reasons that are still under investigation. Neighbors alerted emergency services, and firefighters, police, and medical teams rushed to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Four children were rescued from the apartment by locals and taken to hospital. Despite efforts to save them, three children died at the hospital, while one remains in intensive care.

Authorities confirmed that the parents were not at home during the incident. The fire was brought under control by the firefighting teams.

News.Az