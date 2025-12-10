NZ’s Tickner injured as West Indies all out for 205

NZ’s Tickner injured as West Indies all out for 205

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand claimed first-day honours in the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington but suffered a setback when seam bowler Blair Tickner was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

The home side closed the day at 24-0 after bowling the West Indies out for 205 in 75 overs, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Tickner was New Zealand’s standout bowler, taking 4-32 from 16 overs, but his day ended prematurely after he fell on his shoulder while fielding and was stretchered off. Medical staff from both teams attended to him before he was taken away in an ambulance. New Zealand Cricket confirmed he suffered a left shoulder injury.

“It was pretty awful to see,” said wicketkeeper Mitch Hay, playing his first Test after replacing Tom Blundell, who was injured in the first Test. “We wish him all the best because it’s never nice seeing that. Everyone is feeling for Blair.”

Captain Tom Latham was seven not out, and Devon Conway on 16, as the opening pair survived to stumps against nine overs with the new ball. “I’m hoping tomorrow is a good day for batting,” said Hay, adding that the side aims to post a big lead.

Latham, who won the toss, chose to bowl—a decision made for the 18th successive time in Wellington—but the West Indies reached 66-0 in just over an hour before eventually being dismissed for 205.

Tickner then took two wickets in two overs to get New Zealand under way, causing headaches with his accurate line and length.

The West Indies lost opener John Campbell three balls after lunch for 44, including six fours, but consolidated to be 175-4 at tea before losing six wickets for just 30 runs in the final session.

Tickner had support from debutant Michael Rae, who snared 3-67 from 18 overs in his maiden Test.

Shai Hope was the best of the visiting batsmen, scoring 48 from 80 deliveries with eight fours, supported by Campbell and 33 from Brandon King.

"Our openers laid a very good foundation for us, a great start, but we let ourselves down with the bat in the back end," said Hope.

"We need to put a better first innings score to set up the game for us."

Injury-depleted New Zealand named two debutants in their side, with wicketkeeper Hay and seamer Rae replacing regular gloveman Tom Blundell and Matt Henry.

The West Indies were also forced into changes after Tagenarine Chanderpaul was injured in training the day before the match, replaced by King at the top of the order.

Kavem Hodge came in for Alick Athanaze and fast-bowler Anderson Phillip replaced Johann Layne.

The first Test in Christchurch was drawn and the third and final Test begins on December 18 in Mount Maunganui.

News.Az