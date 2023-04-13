Training of military pilots discussed in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, who is on a visit to the USA, met with Vice Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, Lieutenant General Marc H. Sasseville, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the meeting attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, the current state of military cooperation within the framework of the State Partnership Program, the further development of the work in this field, the training of military pilots, as well as other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

News.Az