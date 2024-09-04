Transit of Russian gas via Ukraine's GTS has slightly decreased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) continues only through the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS), the Nord Stream-1 main gas pipeline (MGP) will not operate in the foreseeable future, and the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe MGP is inaccessible to Gazprom, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.RU News Agency .

According to the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (UGTSO), applications for gas pumping through the Sudzha GIS (entry point to Ukraine from Russia of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline) as of September 4, 2024 amounted to 42.32 million m3 Gazprom, for its part, reported that it is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha GIS - 42.3 million m3 as of September 4.Applications for the Sokhranovka GIS (entry point to Ukraine of the Soyuz gas pipeline) will be rejected by the Ukrainian side from May 11, 2022 due to the force majeure declared by the UGTSO, which Gazprom considers unfounded.Until August 6, 2024, the volume of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS remained close to 42 million m3 / day, decreased on August 7-12 amid uncertainty around the Sudzha GIS, but then recovered.On September 1-2, pumping decreased to 42.0 million m3 / day, on September 3 it recovered to the usual level for working days of 42.4 million m3 , but has now slightly decreased again. On the contrary, the utilisation of the 2nd string of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, oriented towards the market of South-Eastern Europe, is growing. According to the ENTSOG platform data for the Strandzha-2/Malkochlar GIS on the border of Turkey and Bulgaria, the physical gas flow for the gas day of September 3 was 47.45 million m3 . Renominations for the Strandzha-2/Malkochlar GIS for the gas day of September 4 indicate an increase in pumping to 48.44 million m3 . The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline was shut down on August 31, 2022, due to problems with Siemens gas pumping units ( GPU ), and on September 26, 2022, both of its strings were damaged as a result of explosions in the Baltic Sea. On the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is not certified in the EU , one string was damaged, the other could have remained unaffected, the pressure in it was reduced , there are no final conclusions on its integrity yet . Another route for Russian gas supplies to Europe - the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline - has been unavailable to Gazprom since May 11, 2022 due to the introduction of Russian counter-sanctions.The heat in North-West and Central Europe continues to weaken, the wave of cool air from the North Atlantic continues to move east.The Meteoalarm service has issued a yellow level high temperature warning for Germany, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, and an orange level for Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Serbia.After September 10, the heat in southern Europe is expected to finally subside and moderate temperatures will return throughout the region. Windpower generation in Europe continued to decline. WindEurope data indicate that as of September 3, 2024, wind power accounted for 8.9% of all electricity generated in Europe (9.4% the day before). According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), as of September 1, 2024, underground gas storage facilities ( UGS ) in the EU were 92.52% full, containing 100.94 billion cubic meters of gas. Over the past day, the level of UGS occupancy increased by 0.12 percentage points (by 0.21 percentage points the day before). All European countries are injecting gas into UGS facilities, except for Poland, Slovakia, Belgium, Denmark (selection was underway), Spain, Portugal and Sweden (zero dynamics were recorded ) . In Germany, UGS facilities are 95.03% full, in France - 90.31%, in Austria - 92.19%, in Italy - 93.54% (previously Gazprom's largest markets in Europe). Gas quotes in Europe fell below USD 430 per 1000 cubic meters . September gas futures on the TTF hub (Netherlands) on ICE Futures were trading at 36.62 euros/MWh (425.1 US dollars/1000 m3) by 11:00 Moscow time on September 4 , a decrease of 1.54% compared to the settlement price of the previous day.

News.Az