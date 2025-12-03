Kohli, Gaikwad hit tons as India post 358-5 vs South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Virat Kohli struck his second consecutive century, and alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, propelled India to 358-5 against South Africa in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

Kohli, who scored 102 for his 53rd ODI century, shared a 195-run partnership for the third wicket with Gaikwad, who made 105, as India aim to seal the series in Raipur, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nicknamed "King Kohli" for his prolific scoring, the top-order batsman had earlier struck 135 in India’s victory in the first match of the three-game series.

Kohli continued his impressive form after India lost Rohit Sharma for 14, starting his innings with a six off pace bowler Lungi Ngidi and taking on the opposition bowlers.

Left-hand opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 22 after he handed India a brisk start, but Kohli and Gaikwad steadied the innings and then took the attack to the opposition.

Both looked fluent as they struck regular boundaries and Gaikwad reached his maiden ODI ton with a boundary to earn a hug from Kohli.

Gaikwad departed but Kohli went on to register his 84th century -- punching the air in delight -- across the three international formats to raise the noise at a packed 60,000-capacity stadium.

Kohli has the most ODI hundreds, four ahead of retired Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, second on 49.

Kohli finally fell to Ngidi, caught by Aiden Markram, and walked back to a standing ovation. He had hit seven fours and two sixes in his 93-ball knock.

The 37-year-old Kohli only plays the 50-over over format these days after he and fellow stalwart Rohit, 38, retired from T20 and Test cricket.

Skipper KL Rahul took charge to register his second successive half-century in his unbeaten 66 as he finished the innings with a flourish in an 18-run 50th over.

South Africa, who fell short by 17 runs to India's 349 in the first match, need 359 to keep the series alive.

News.Az