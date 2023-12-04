Trial of Armenian saboteur detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial on the criminal case of Armenian saboteur Voskanyan Gagik detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar has started.

At the first session, presided over by Ganja Court on Grave Crimes Judge Abdulla Mammadov, the defendant's profile was clarified, and preliminary hearings were held.

The judge explained to the defendant his legal rights, emphasizing that he will be given a lawyer and interpreter at the state's expense. Prosecutor Mushfig Rahimov was assigned to defend the state prosecution in the case.

Members of Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition on August 16 at around 11:00 (GMT+4) with the intent of violating Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They opened fire with firearms on servicemen of the N military unit located in the territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district. A member of the sabotage organization was apprehended by Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, and weapons and ammunition were taken from him.

Voskanyan Gagik, a member of Armenian armed formations, detained while preventing the mentioned illegal actions, was brought to responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against him.

News.Az