TRIPP transforms South Caucasus into strategic platform for U.S.–Central Asia ties - Expert

TRIPP is transforming the South Caucasus into a launching pad for U.S.–Central Asia engagement, Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the Eurasian Security & Prosperity Portfolio, said during his address at the 1st Azerbaijan–U.S. Think Tanks Forum, News.Az reports.

Bokhari noted that following the Second Karabakh War, the regional power configuration in the South Caucasus has shifted dramatically.

"In fact, the South Caucasus itself may evolve into a strategic geopolitical passage. In this context, the importance of the so-called ‘Trump route’ is particularly significant. This pathway holds paramount importance not only for U.S.–Azerbaijan ties but also for broader U.S.–Central Asia cooperation. We are observing a clear erosion of Russia’s regional leverage. This trend greatly benefits Azerbaijan, giving it greater room to assert its stance with confidence," he added.

The expert emphasized that developments around Azerbaijan are unfolding rapidly, creating substantial new prospects for relations between Baku and Washington.

"The ongoing shifts in Iran and Russia reinforce this assessment. Russia’s situation is evident, and Iran is on the brink of profound transformation. I believe that these regional dynamics will open fresh opportunities for advancing our bilateral relations,” he concluded.

News.Az