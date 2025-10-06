TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

At Gabala International Airport, President Tatar was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.

News.Az