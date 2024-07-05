TRNC President thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity and support

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar in Shusha on July 5.

The President of Azerbaijan recalled with pleasure the earlier meetings with Ersin Tatar in Baku and within the framework of other international events.During the conversation, the sides noted the importance of the informal summit, dealing with building a sustainable future through transport, relations and climate action, in terms of the discussion and implementation of the issues on the agenda of the Organization of Turkic States at the level of the heads of state and government. The sides expressed hope that such summits would become regular and emphasized that this would serve the development and unity of the Turkic world.Recalling his meetings with the President of Azerbaijan with pleasure, Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the invitation to the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Shusha, noting that it is his second visit to Azerbaijan.The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus noted the importance of the Karabakh Declaration to be signed.Ersin Tatar highly appreciated President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold the informal summit along with official summit meetings of the Organization of Turkic States. He expressed his confidence that such meetings would become regular and make a significant contribution to the further development of cooperation and partnership among Turkic states.The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus emphasized that the Summit was dedicated to very relevant issues such as transport, relations and climate action.Ersin Tatar expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations after the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had received the status of an observer in the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand in November 2022.Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support, Ersin Tatar said he had repeatedly mentioned these issues in his statements and thanked Azerbaijan for the solidarity, friendship, brotherhood and support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.Evaluating the establishment of a Northern Cyprus friendship group in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan as an important step, Ersin Tatar said he was pleased with the Days of Azerbaijani Culture held in his country.The sides also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az