Troops of the Nakhchivan garrison begin new training period (VIDEO)

In connection with the beginning of the second academic period of the 2020 academic year, a military inspection of personnel was conducted in all military units, and the material and training facilities and full equipment of the units were checked.

The main goals and objectives for the training period were presented at the events, and it was noted that the maneuvres and training will be conducted on a continuous basis in order to improve the centralized management of troops and achieve coordinated action.

The unit commanders pledged to invite other unit commanders to the competition to determine the best in combat training in the new training period.

After the solemn ceremony, the first lessons of the new training period were held in units and formations to coordinate the interaction of the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison.

Fighting tasks are clarified in the units, and the troops are involved in night and daytime combat training on alert.

