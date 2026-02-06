Tropical Storm Basyang disrupts flights across Philippines

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said 32 flights have been cancelled since Thursday, disrupting travel plans for 7,737 passengers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The storm is moving toward Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds from Basyang have caused flooding and damage in Iligan, where streets were left covered with mud and debris. In low-lying areas such as Barangay Mahayahay, families were forced to move to higher floors or seek shelter in evacuation centers as floodwaters persisted.

Rising water levels in the Tubod River prompted the temporary closure of a national highway bridge in Iligan. At its peak, floodwaters reached up to three feet, sweeping away parked vehicles.

Authorities said they are continuing to monitor the storm and urged residents to remain cautious, while airlines work to adjust schedules and assist affected passengers.