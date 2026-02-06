Heavy rains trigger mass evacuations in northern Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall and severe flooding have forced more than 143,000 people to leave their homes in northern Morocco over recent days, the Morocco Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said a total of 143,164 residents have been evacuated from several flood-prone provinces, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The hardest-hit area is Larache province, including the city of Ksar El Kebir and nearby villages, where 110,941 people have been displaced.

The ministry said evacuation operations are being carried out gradually, depending on the level of risk and the potential scale of damage. It added that logistical support is being provided to ensure the safe transport and accommodation of affected residents.

Separately, the General Directorate of Meteorology warned that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to persist across a number of provinces in the coming days, raising concerns of further flooding.

News.Az