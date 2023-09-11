TRT World TV channel highlights Azerbaijan’s Great Return to Karabakh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s TRT World TV channel has broadcast a program entitled “The Great Return: Karabakh” highlighting the ongoing reconstruction and restoration works in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Presented by TRT World’s correspondent Oubai Shahbandar who traveled to the region, the program highlights the severe consequences of occupation in Karabakh, destruction of cultural heritage, as well as the revival of cities after 30 years of occupation, which were razed to the ground as a result of neglect and deliberate destruction.

The program features impressions of local residents, who have returned to the currently reviving cities of Aghdam, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli and Zangilan, as well as remarks by government representatives, business executives, and eco-activists on the progress made in the region.

The author mentions that Azerbaijan, which put an end to the 30-year old occupation in the 44-day Patriotic War, have launched the Great Return program. “Today, Karabakh is going through a total transformation, with people, who were forced to flee their homes, returning, villages and cities being reconstructed according to the modern standards,” Oubai Shahbandar says.

In his reportage, the author mentions Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan, the post-conflict peace talks, as well as Armenia’s, particularly Armenian separatists’ non-constructive position.

The program also includes footages of restoration of the destructed cultural and religious monuments, as well the opening ceremonies of the cultural sites and monuments held during the period of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s leadership.

The author draws the audience’s attention to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's convincing response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s claims about Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin road at the meeting held in Moscow in May of this year.

The author also provides information about the danger posed by landmine contamination to the civilian population and its hindering the return process, saying that, despite this, Azerbaijan continues the reconstruction and restoration works with determination, and resettlement process has been going forward at a great pace.

News.Az