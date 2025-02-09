Trump adviser calls Pentagon budget completely ineffective

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Defense Department's budget exceeds $800 billion, but excessive spending prevents this amount from being used effectively.

This opinion was expressed on air by Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz on NBC television, News.Az informs via TASS.

"In the Department of Defense, with a budget exceeding $800 billion, everything costs too much, takes too long, and delivers too little to the troops. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I once held a bag of bolts that would have cost $100 at a hardware store but cost the Air Force $90,000. The Americans said, 'Enough waste and debt,'" Waltz said.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, in an interview with Fox News, said he was ready to cooperate with the new US Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk.

News.Az