Trump adviser Michael Waltz criticized the Pentagon budget, calling it completely ineffective

Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz stated on air that despite the U.S. Defense Department's budget exceeding $800 billion, excessive spending prevents its effective use, News.Az informs via NBC.

"In the Department of Defense, with a budget exceeding $800 billion, everything costs too much, takes too long, and delivers too little to the troops. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I once held a bag of bolts that would have cost $100 at a hardware store but cost the Air Force $90,000. The Americans said, 'Enough waste and debt,'" Waltz said.