Trump aims to resolve Iran conflict through peaceful means - US ambassador to Israel

Trump aims to resolve Iran conflict through peaceful means - US ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, President Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, testifies during his confirmation hearing. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is seeking a peaceful settlement to tensions with Iran, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I think he (Trump) really would love to see a peaceful outcome," he said in an interview with Fox News. Speaking about the likelihood of US military strikes on Iran, the diplomat did not call the attack inevitable.

"I don't know that they [the strikes] are inevitable," Huckabee noted.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Iranian and American delegations held very serious consultations in Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.

On February 6, Trump said that the next round of talks is expected early next week.

News.Az