Trump allows use of military force to resolve Greenland issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of using military force to establish control over Greenland.

He said this in response to a relevant question in an interview with the NBC News television channel, News.Az reports citing the RT.

"I'm not ruling it out, I'm not saying I'll do it, but I'm not ruling anything out, not in this case," he said.

Trump added that the United States "needs Greenland very badly." "There are very few people living in Greenland, and we will take care of them and protect them," he added. "But we need it [control] for international security."

The American leader has repeatedly stated in the past that Greenland, an autonomous region within Denmark, should join the United States. A poll conducted in Greenland in January showed that only 6% of the island's population supports joining the United States.

News.Az