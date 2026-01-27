Trump and Syrian leader discuss post-conflict cooperation, reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had an extensive phone call, during which they discussed Syria's transitional phase, security issues, and potential bilateral cooperation.

The Syrian presidency stated the leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue, while Trump expressed support for Syria's unity and readiness to encourage investment in reconstruction, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a detailed telephone conversation on Tuesday focusing on Syria's future. The discussion covered the country's political transition, security, and potential avenues for bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, President al-Sharaa reaffirmed his country's commitment to territorial unity and national sovereignty. He emphasized Syria's "approach of openness" and willingness to cooperate with international parties based on mutual interests. Al-Sharaa also stressed the need for unified efforts to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups like Daesh and described "active diplomacy" as the only solution to regional crises.

President Trump expressed support for "the aspirations of the Syrian people to build a unified and strong state" and welcomed the existing ceasefire as a pivotal step. He praised understandings related to integrating armed groups, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), into official state institutions. On the economic front, Trump signaled Washington's readiness to support reconstruction by encouraging investment, stating that Syria's economic stability is "a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East."

Earlier, Trump told reporters he had a "great" conversation with the "highly respected president of Syria," adding that matters related to the region were "working out very, very well." The call marks a notable shift in high-level communication between the two nations, which have had tense relations for over a decade, and indicates a potential recalibration of US policy focusing on stabilization and economic engagement in Syria's post-conflict phase.

News.Az