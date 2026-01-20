1427 days of the Russia-Ukraine war: Russia’s losses in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia continues to sustain heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine as the war enters its 1,427th day, according to the latest official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a new combat loss summary covering the period from February 24, 2022, to January 20, 2026, Ukrainian military officials report that approximately 1,228,570 Russian troops have been eliminated since the start of the full-scale invasion. The update also records the destruction of tens of thousands of military assets, highlighting the ongoing intensity of fighting across the front lines, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Alongside personnel losses, Ukraine’s defenders have reportedly neutralized 116,084 aerial targets, including drones, missiles, and aircraft. Thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, and logistics units have also been destroyed, significantly impacting Russia’s operational capabilities on Ukrainian territory.

Key reported Russian losses since February 2022:

Personnel: 1,228,570 (+1,130 in the latest update)

Tanks: 11,579 (+6)

Armored personnel vehicles: 23,928 (+6)

Artillery systems: 36,393 (+60)

Multiple launch rocket systems: 1,618 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,279 (+1)

Aircraft: 434

Helicopters: 347

Operational-tactical UAVs: 111,140 (+925)

Cruise missiles: 4,163

Naval vessels: 28

Submarines: 2

Special equipment: 4,048 (+3)

Vehicles and fuel tankers: 75,067 (+191)

The General Staff notes that figures are continuously updated as new battlefield assessments are verified. The data reflects Ukraine’s ongoing resistance effort and the sustained scale of military engagement more than three years into the conflict.

Military analysts say the persistent rate of equipment and personnel losses underscores the prolonged nature of the war and the strain placed on Russian logistics and reserves.

Updates and infographics are published regularly by Ukraine’s General Staff to track developments on the battlefield.

