Trump calls Michigan church shooting 'horrendous'

US President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the events in Michigan, calling it a “horrendous shooting”.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, News.Az reports.

The US president noted that “the suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn”.

Trump added: “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

A person has been killed and several others injured after the mass shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Michigan, police have said. Authorities said at a news conference that the suspect was shot dead by police officers, and that nine others were injured. Two of those were said to be in critical condition, Renye told reporters. He added that the suspect was a 40-year-old man from Burton, who drove his vehicle into the church and began firing rounds at the hundreds of people attending Sunday service. The suspect used an assault rifle and deliberately started the blaze, Chief Renye said, before adding that officers believe they will find additional victims in the fire.

News.Az