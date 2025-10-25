Trump calls North Korea a "sort of nuclear power," open to meeting Kim

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump described North Korea as a "sort of nuclear power" and expressed openness to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This statement came as he began a tour of Asia, during which he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power. I mean, I know how many weapons they have. I know everything about them and I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said aboard Air Force One on Friday, according to an audio of informal briefing with reporters shared by the White House, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons. I'll say that," he told reporters.

"If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it," Trump added.

Trump left for Malaysia on Friday to attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.Pyongyang has said earlier that a meeting is possible if the US accepts its nuclear status, which Kim argues is “irreversible.”

Trump will fly to the South Korean port city of Busan on Wednesday, where he will meet President Lee Jae Myung before delivering remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon and will attend a US-APEC leaders working dinner that evening. He will hold a summit with Xi the next day. Speculation is rife that Trump could meet Kim in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. They last met in 2019 during Trump's first term, as the US president sought to broker a denuclearization agreement with Pyongyang that never materialized. On Monday, the Unification Ministry said field trips to the truce village of Panmunjom will be suspended until the beginning of November. Separately, South Koreans held a protest in Seoul on Saturday, with demonstrators carrying placards reading “No Trump,” according to videos of the rally.

News.Az