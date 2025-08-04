Trump confirms two US Nuclear Submarines have reached strategic positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed the arrival of two American nuclear submarines at undisclosed locations, stating they are now "where they need to be." The move follows heightened tensions sparked by comments from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be," Trump told reporters Sunday while departing his golf resort in New Jersey. He had previously ordered the submarines to be redirected in response to Medvedev's recent warnings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, Medvedev accused Trump of escalating pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine, warning it could ignite a broader conflict beyond the Russia-Ukraine battlefield.

In response, Trump warned Russia that failure to halt the war could result in severe sanctions and secondary tariffs, urging Moscow to take action within “10 or 12 days” — significantly shorter than the 50-day ultimatum he set in July.

Trump also indicated that sanctions might be avoided if Russia agrees to a peace agreement. "A tremendous number of Russian soldiers are being killed, and likewise Ukraine — a lower number, but still thousands and thousands… It’s a lot of people being killed in that ridiculous war,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to ending the conflict, Trump added, “We stopped a lot of countries from war… we’re going to get that one (Russia-Ukraine) stopped too.”

