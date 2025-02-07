Trump criticized for ICC sanctions on Israel, US initiates probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) condemned the sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, which were related to its investigations into the United States and Israel. The ICC vowed to continue its mission to fight for "justice and hope" globally.

The United Nations and the European Union also urged Trump on Friday to reverse the decision ordering asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sanctions could impact the court's technical and IT operations, including evidence gathering. There are fears victims of alleged atrocities may hesitate to come forward.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday saying the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The ICC said the move sought to "harm its independent and impartial judicial work".

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world," it said.

The United Nations said it deeply regretted Trump's decision and urged him to reverse the move.

