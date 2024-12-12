Trump did not invite Putin to his inauguration, Kremlin confirms

Trump did not invite Putin to his inauguration, Kremlin confirms

US President-elect Donald Trump did not send an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his inauguration in January, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

"No, he didn’t send an invitation," the spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Previously, the CBS News TV channel reported citing its sources that Trump invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the inauguration. The Chinese embassy in Washington has not yet confirmed this report to TASS. According to the TV channel, several high-ranking foreign representatives are expected to attend the ceremony, potentially including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The ceremony will take place on January 20, 2025.

