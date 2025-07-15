Trump: 'Disappointed but not done' with Putin, reaffirms NATO commitment

In an exclusive phone interview with the BBC, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him." The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Ukraine and renewed U.S. military and economic measures targeting Russia.

Trump’s comments follow his announcement to send additional weapons to Ukraine and a 50-day ultimatum for a ceasefire, after which he warned of severe tariffs against Moscow. While critical of Putin, the president stated he continues to seek diplomatic solutions, citing multiple failed attempts to broker peace, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“I’ll think we’re close to getting it done,” Trump said, “and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv.”

In a marked shift from his earlier rhetoric, Trump also expressed strong support for NATO after meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, saying the alliance is “now becoming the opposite of obsolete” and praised member nations for "paying their own bills."

On domestic policy, Trump touted record-low illegal border crossings and reaffirmed his commitment to deporting undocumented migrants, highlighting a controversial agreement with El Salvador.

Internationally, Trump praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reaffirmed the U.S.-U.K. trade relationship, while dismissing concerns over a recent speech by King Charles III. He also confirmed plans for a second state visit to the U.K. in September, saying he looks forward to “having a good time” and respecting the monarch.

When asked what he believes will define his legacy, Trump replied: “Saving America.”

