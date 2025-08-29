Trump ends security protection for former VP Harris

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the cancellation of Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Harris, who lost the 2024 election to Trump, had been granted an extended security detail by then-President Joe Biden, covering her for one year instead of the usual six months given to former vice presidents. That protection will now end on September 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as Harris prepares to launch a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days. An adviser said she was grateful to the Secret Service for their service.

Trump has previously withdrawn federal security for other critics, including former national security adviser John Bolton and, earlier this year, Hunter and Ashley Biden.

News.Az