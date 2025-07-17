Trump expected to visit Pakistan in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, according to sources familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, the visit would be the first by a U.S. president since nearly two decades ago, when President George W. Bush visited Pakistan in 2006, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump's expected visit.

Pakistani TV news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.

U.S.-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

News.Az