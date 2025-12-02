Trump fires 8 NYC immigration judges amid lawsuit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has dismissed eight immigration judges in New York City, sparking concerns over delays in millions of deportation cases. The judges worked at 26 Federal Plaza.

The firings follow a lawsuit by former Ohio judge Tania Nemer, who claims she was fired due to her gender, dual citizenship, and political background. Her attorneys say she was dismissed despite top performance and without a clear reason, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Over 100 immigration judges have been fired, resigned, or transferred recently, while the Department of Homeland Security is actively hiring new “deportation judges” with salaries up to $207,500 and remote work options.

Advocates warn that removing experienced judges could worsen the backlog of 3.7 million immigration cases. Nemer seeks reinstatement, damages, and a court declaration that her rights were violated.

