At least two killed after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia

Two people were killed after Mount Dukono erupted in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, local police said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Search and rescue authorities had earlier reported that teams were working to evacuate around 20 hikers who were trapped following the eruption.

Mount Dukono erupted at approximately 7:40 a.m. local time on Friday, releasing a large column of volcanic ash that rose up to about 10 kilometers into the sky.

Local rescue authorities issued warnings urging residents to avoid all activities within a 4-kilometer radius of the crater. They also cautioned that volcanic mudflows could occur in the event of rainfall, increasing the risk in surrounding areas.