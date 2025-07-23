Trump: Kiev received 350 billion from Biden, I don't think it was all spent on weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about whether all $350 billion in aid allocated by the Biden administration to Ukraine was fully spent on weapons. Speaking at a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House, Trump suggested some of the funds may have been diverted from their intended military purpose.

“Biden gave $350 billion in cash or military equipment. It was assumed that Ukrainians would buy their own gear. But I have a feeling they did not spend every dollar on equipment, I think someday we will want to know about it,” Trump said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.”

Trump also noted that in the future, European countries would likely purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine or other locations, relieving the U.S. of direct financial burden. “They will be able to defend themselves and we will no longer pay for it,” he added, calling this development “very important.”

Washington is considering assessing progress in resolving the Ukrainian crisis before the 50-day deadline set by President Trump, according to Tammy Bruce, head of the State Department press service.

Bruce told reporters that while the president’s timeline sets a framework, meaningful negotiations could shift the situation rapidly. “Two days after a time frame is set, everything can change because of negotiations,” she said, emphasizing there is no fixed date by which the crisis must be resolved.

On July 14, Trump confirmed the continuation of weapons transfers to Kyiv, coordinated with NATO and funded by European partners. He also threatened to impose roughly 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if a settlement with Moscow is not reached within 50 days. Treasury Secretary Scott Besant later urged European allies to adopt similar tariffs on Russian oil imports if the U.S. moves forward.

News.Az