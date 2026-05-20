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Trump-xi
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President Donald Trump has signed a major executive order targeting non-citizens' access to the U.S. financial system.20 May 2026-15:42
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Russia and China issued a blistering joint statement on Wednesday, targeting U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative. The nuclear superpowers warned that Washington's current trajectory severely threatens global strategic stability.20 May 2026-14:03
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Minutes before U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media on March 23 that he was postponing strikes on Tehran’s energy infrastructure, a burst of off-hours trading swept through the oil market.20 May 2026-13:59
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Candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump secured major victories in Republican primary elections across several US states, highlighting his continued influence over the Republican Party ahead of the November elections.20 May 2026-13:37
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The United States and Israel reportedly developed a plan to install former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a successor leadership figure following air strikes during the war on Iran. The plan allegedly followed initial strikes on February 28 that killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.20 May 2026-10:45
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US President Donald Trump has reinforced his influence over the Republican Party after voters in northern Kentucky defeated long-time congressman Thomas Massie in a closely watched primary contest.20 May 2026-10:26
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Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has rejected external pressure over the island’s future and pledged to strengthen its defense capabilities, amid ongoing tensions with China and shifting US rhetoric on arms sales. His remarks came during a speech marking the second year of his presidency.20 May 2026-10:17
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The European Union has reached a late-night provisional agreement to remove import duties on US goods, advancing a key element of its trade pact with Washington.20 May 2026-10:05
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China has confirmed plans to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and continue trade negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Beijing. The announcement was made on Wednesday by China’s Commerce Ministry, which outlined several agreements discussed during the summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.20 May 2026-08:48
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held talks in Beijing amid growing global tensions and only days after US President Donald Trump visited China for a summit with the Chinese leader. Putin was welcomed with an official ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People before the two leaders began discussions.20 May 2026-08:41
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