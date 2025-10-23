Trump responds to report on sending US B-1 bombers to Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump denied a report published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, which claimed that U.S. B-1 bombers were deployed near Venezuela amid rising tensions with the Caribbean nation under Nicolás Maduro's leadership.

The Journal reported that two Air Force B-1 bombers flew near Venezuela just days after other U.S. warplanes conducted an “attack demonstration” close to the South American nation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The newspaper added that two Lancer bombers departed from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and flew near Venezuelan territory while remaining in international airspace, citing a U.S. official and flight-tracking data.

Trump said, in part, "No, that's not accurate. But we're not happy with Venezuela."

On Wednesday, the U.S. military carried out its ninth strike against an alleged drug-smuggling vessel, killing three people in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, marking an expansion of the Trump administration’s campaign against drug trafficking in South America.

Hegseth said the strike followed another attack Tuesday night in the same region that killed two people. Both operations were conducted in the eastern Pacific, a shift from the seven earlier U.S. strikes that targeted vessels in the Caribbean Sea. The series of attacks, which began last month, has left at least 37 people dead.

