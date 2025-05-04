Trump: Rubio may remain national security adviser while heading US State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may retain his post as national security adviser to the White House while also heading the US State Department.

The head of the American administration Donald Trump did not rule out such a possibility, News.Az informs via RT. According to him, voiced in an interview with the NBC News channel, theoretically there is no need to keep two people in the specified positions.

"Henry Kissinger did both. There is a theory that you don't need two people," RIA Novosti quotes Trump as saying.

