Trump says debates with Harris to take place soon

Former US president and Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump announced that his debates with Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, current Vice President Kamala Harris, will take place soon, News.az reports.

"We’ll be debating her, I guess, in the near future. It’s going to be announced fairly soon, but we’ll be debating her," he said during a Fox News TV broadcast.Earlier, Trump said that he had agreed with Fox News that it would host televised debates with Harris on September 4. According to the former president, the previous agreement on debates hosted by ABC no longer stands, as incumbent President Joe Biden has stepped down from the election race.The campaign headquarters of Harris rejected Trump's proposal and said that he must show up for the debates on September 10.

News.Az