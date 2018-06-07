Trump says he can't take sanctions off North Korea

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 is "ready to go".

The president promised that the summit would be "more than a photo op", Sputnik reports.

The US president stressed that it would be "unacceptable" if North Korea does not agree to denuclearize.

"They have to de-nuke. If they don't denuclearize it would not be acceptable. We cannot take sanctions off," Trump said before a working lunch with Japanese President Shinzo Abe at the White House.

Trump said he could put more sanctions on North Korea, but decided not to do it at this time and added that his administration can enforce more punitive measures against Pyongyang in the future.

