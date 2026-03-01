Trump says Iran war could last up to four weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran could continue for as long as four weeks.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so,” Trump told the Daily Mail, News.Az reports.

“As strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks – or less,” he added.

Trump also said he remains open to further talks with Iranian officials but did not indicate whether negotiations would resume soon.

“I don’t know. They want to talk, but I said, ‘You should have talked last week, not this week’,” he told the newspaper.

